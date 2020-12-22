Lee R. Henke, 86, of Brownton passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two McLeod County Highway 212 roundabouts funded
- ATV Pulling Fish House Breaks Through Ice on Western Minnesota Lake
- Three injured in Wednesday roll-over crash
- Michael Piepenburg, 67
- New Hutchinson Police Station draft presented to council
- Diane Helen Dollerschell, 68
- Walz to allow elementary schools to open in exchange for keeping bars, restaurants closed
- Hutchinson K-5 students set to return to classrooms in January
- COVID-19 vaccine arrives in McLeod County hospitals
- Pamela Vilchis, 60