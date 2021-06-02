Leland A. Schiro, 63, husband of Carol, of Cosmos, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 7, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) all at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

