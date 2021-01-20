Leona A. Stulen, 77, of Carver, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Jan.19, 2021, at her home in Carver. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Interment will be in the Nordland Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Paynesville. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, and will continue one hour prior to the service, all at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

