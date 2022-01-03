Leona V. Peterson, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
