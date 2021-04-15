Leonard “Lenny” Blazinski, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Wednesday, one and one-half hours prior to the service, ALL AT CHURCH. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
