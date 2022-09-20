Leonard A. Tewes, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sherri Burich, 62
- Grace Vanderbush creates adventure-inspiring artwork
- Zac Efron 'almost died' after shattering jaw
- Richard "Rick" Fischer
- Shawn Bryant, 50
- Carole and Michael Middleton arrive for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
- Cindy Ziemer, 65
- Martyn Dumpys, 84
- The 48th annual Arts & Crafts Festival is this weekend
- David and Michele Sackett