Leonard A. Tewes, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

