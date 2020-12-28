Leonard W. Haas, 93, of Hutchinson, formerly of Buffalo Lake, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
