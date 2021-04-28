Leoncio T. Tomenes, 74, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
