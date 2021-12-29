Leora Pittman, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at The Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of Friends and Family will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
