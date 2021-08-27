LeRoy H. Markgraf, 90, of Hector, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hector, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector and will continue one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Level 3 predatory offender to be released in McLeod County
- Glencoe man arrested while driving Plato homicide victim's vehicle
- One arrested in Darwin drug bust
- Hutchinson drag racer wins a 'Wally'
- Litchfield's Anna Euerle is dairy royalty
- McLeod County sees jump in COVID cases
- Gary ‘Bear’ J. Groskreutz, 64
- Hutchinson man recognized by district court
- McLeod County has buyers for two Glencoe properties
- Downtown Cowtown's last roundup set for Thursday