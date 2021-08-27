LeRoy H. Markgraf, 90, of Hector, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hector, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector and will continue one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

