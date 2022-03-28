Leroy Hedtke, 89, of Stewart, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 (noon) to 2 p.m., two hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

