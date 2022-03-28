Leroy Hedtke, 89, of Stewart, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 (noon) to 2 p.m., two hours prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson woman brings Dunn Brothers back to life
- 90210's Matt Lanter undergoes emergency surgery
- Tests confirm case of bird flu in Meeker County poultry flock
- Taylor Swift is releasing new song Carolina for
- Craig Mogensen, 66
- Tommy Lee talked to Taylor Hawkins hours before he died
- Hutchinson man acquitted of falsifying policing hours
- ‘The Blacklist’: First Look at Joely Richardson’s Return as Cassandra Bianchi (PHOTOS)
- Scouting out a new beginning
- Joshua Bassett had heart failure and septic shock