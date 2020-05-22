LeRoy Runke, 94, of Boon Lake Township, Renville County, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home in Boon Lake Township. Private family service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills, Minnesota. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
