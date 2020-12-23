Lillian M. Nemitz, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two McLeod County Highway 212 roundabouts funded
- ATV Pulling Fish House Breaks Through Ice on Western Minnesota Lake
- Three injured in Wednesday roll-over crash
- Michael Piepenburg, 67
- COVID-19 vaccine arrives in McLeod County hospitals
- Diane Dollerschell, 68
- Hutchinson K-5 students set to return to classrooms in January
- Michael Piepenburg, 67
- BG Jewelers takes flight in downtown Hutchinson
- COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Meeker Memorial Hospital