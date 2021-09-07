Lilly M. Kaping, 94, of rural Cosmos, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in rural Cosmos, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Wednesday, Sept.8, at the church. Arrangements with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

