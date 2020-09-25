Sept. 21, 2020
Linda L. Brandt, 70, of St. Louis Park formerly Hutchinson and Dassel, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 21, at The Estates at St. Louis Park in St. Louis Park, with family by her side. A celebration of Linda’s Life will be at a later date.
Linda Lou Brandt was born Aug. 11, 1950, in Minneapolis. She was the daughter of Barnard and Marie (King) Olsen. Linda was baptized at age 15 at her home in Minneapolis and was later confirmed in her faith at the Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Linda was also a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Linda was blessed with four children; three sons, Kenneth, David and Jason; and one daughter, Rhonda.
Linda attended school in Minneapolis then continued her education at Anoka Technical College and Anoka Ramsey College for two-and-a-half years for medical transcription. In 1990, she became an accredited record technician. Linda was employed as a medical record technician at Hennepin County Medical Center where she retired from in August 2015.
Linda resided in the Minneapolis area most of her life, then later moved to Hutchinson, then Dassel. When Linda needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at The Estate at St. Louis Park in St. Louis Park.
She enjoyed coloring with her gel pens, bowling, playing pool and Texas hold’em. Linda also enjoyed singing karaoke. She enjoyed karaoke so much, she later became the co-founder and co-owner of New Wave Entertainment Karaoke. Being such a social butterfly, she always enjoyed laughing and spending time with her family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Linda is survived by her sons, Ken, David and his wife Norie, Jason and his wife Janine; 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Devon (Aurora), Brett, Shastine, Chase, Chris, Joey, Julia, Jordan and Jase; and one great-grandchild Silas; sister Tamara; brother Robert; nieces and nephews, Rob (Angela), Andrew, Tonia (Jimmy), Bonnie (Tim), Carrie (Gabe) and Crystal; many great-nieces and nephews, Ellie, Lizzie, Emilee, Mackenzie, Savannah, Megan, Nicholas, Marissa, Katie, Natalie, Anthony, Mason, Miles, Nadia and Nalani; great-great-nieces, Angelina and Layla; and many other relatives and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Barnard and Marie Olsen; brother Jerry; daughter Rhonda; and her grandparents.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.