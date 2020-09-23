Linda L. Brandt, 70, of St. Louis Park, formerly of Hutchinson and Dassel, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at The Estates at St. Louis Park. Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
