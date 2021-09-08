Lois A. Reiner, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Buffalo Lake Health Care Center in Buffalo Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. The service will be held in the gymnasium, please use the East entrance. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
