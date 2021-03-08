Lola J. Lohse, 87 of Dassel, passed away Saturday at St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel with interment in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Gathering of family and friends will be from one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

