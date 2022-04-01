Lorall T. Dallman, 67, husband of Anita, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 and will continue one hour prior to the service ALL at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.

