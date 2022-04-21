Loren Earl Brovold, 73 of Dassel, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. A private family graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of the graveside services.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stacie Eastvold, 48
- Glen Davis, 64
- Dale Gratz, 78
- Jerry Seinfeld pays tribute to 'nicest TV mom' Liz Sheridan
- Dorothy Skappel, 96
- Gerald Grunewaldt
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni ‘threatens’ judge in Kardashians trial
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Estelle Natwick, 96