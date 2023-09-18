Lorenz “Larry” Ladd, 92, of Golden Valley, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Flourish Senior Living in Golden Valley. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, and will continue one hour prior to the service - ALL at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.