Lorna M. Schuster, 88, of Darwin passed away April 8 at Lakeside Generations Senior Living Community in Darwin. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, at All Saints Lutheran Church in Darwin. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
Most Popular
Articles
- Captain's Club offers downtown Litchfield event rental space
- Leighton Johnson, 71
- Kevin Sussman marries Addie Hall
- Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge married!
- Afroman running for US President
- Ronald Mellies, 71
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- PRCE annual report: vandalism was an "all-time high"
- City ready for runway lighting project
- Michael Butler, 77