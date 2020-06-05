Lorraine L. Benjamin, 85, of Darwin, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home in Darwin. Outdoor memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Mask and social distancing are required.
