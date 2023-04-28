Lorraine Nemitz, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, April 27, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
