Lowell E. Peterson, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

