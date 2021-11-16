Lowell E. Peterson, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dassel man seriously injured in hunting accident
- FOOTBALL: Hutchinson shuts out Simley in state quarterfinal
- Alan R. Lemke, 57
- McLeod County airman lost during WWII comes home to rest
- Vaccine boosters now available to more people in McLeod County
- Henry Cavill hopes to become the next James Bond
- GIRLS SWIMMING: Hutchinson racks up seven titles, 15 state entries at section finals
- Glencoe man involved in fatal crash Saturday
- WINTER SPORTS PREVIEW: Hutchinson girls hockey looking for scorers in new season
- Celebrating an 'amazing' woman: Orphea Mattsfield honored on 110th birthday