Lowell L. Larson, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Cedars at St. Louis Park, a Villa Center. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags

Recommended for you