LuAnn F. Mueller, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her home in Hutchinson. A private family service was April 4, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service will be on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lester Prairie.
