Lucille D. Haas, 91, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Please visit hantge.com for all updated service information.

