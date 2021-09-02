Lucille Johanna Lillian Dahlke, 93, of Glencoe, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. Interment is at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Helen Township, Glencoe, at a later date. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

