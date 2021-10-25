Lucinda L. Nelson, 66, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Clear Lake Lutheran Cemetery in Severance Township. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alec Baldwin accidentally fatally shot Rust cinematographer with loaded prop gun
- 50 YEARS AGO: Litchfield teen lands modeling job after hitchhiking to New York
- Hutchinson School Board reviews local COVID situation
- Biden bashed for action that could ban Minnesota mining project
- Hutchinson goalie Kaiden Fitterer works to stop shots and cancer
- Pamela Danielson, 70
- Eunice A. Rosenow, 95
- Howard (Howie) Eugene Riggle, 81
- Litchfield High School theater students will stage 'Honk!'
- Harold Schlueter Jr., 79