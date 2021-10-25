Lucinda L. Nelson, 66, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her home. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Clear Lake Lutheran Cemetery in Severance Township. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

