Luella “Lu” Taylor, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service will be at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Watch the “Hantge-McBride-Hughes Funeral Chapels and Cremation” Facebook page for recording of the graveside service. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

