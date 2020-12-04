Luella “Lucy” Stucke, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church. Please see https://plchutch.org/ for live streaming of Lucy’s service. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags