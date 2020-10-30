Luke Mulenburg, 29, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one-hour prior on Thursday at church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
