Lyla L. Latzig, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private graveside service will be Friday, May 8, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Mona Rueter
