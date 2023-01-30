Lyle A. Kulberg, 60, of Bird Island, passed away Sunday at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector, with interment at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today, Feb. 1, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral service will be live-streamed via First Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Facebook page. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
