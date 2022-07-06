Lyle M. Shaw, 83, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. A private family service will be held. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
