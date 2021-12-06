Marcella M. Brede, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in St. Matthews Lutheran Cemetery in Fernando, Round Grove Township, McLeod County. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

