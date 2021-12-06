Marcella M. Brede, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in St. Matthews Lutheran Cemetery in Fernando, Round Grove Township, McLeod County. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two injured in crash that closed Highway 22 Thursday
- Hutchinson High School seeks interim principal
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Watkins woman injured in one-vehicle crash
- Christine VanderVoort, 57
- Former Litchfield teacher takes command of 1st Armored Brigade
- Joan Marie Dallmann, 72
- ProWorks executive director Dale Miller looks to retirement
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Melva Plath, 79