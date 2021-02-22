Marcia Ann (Rixe) (Murphy) Goff, 75, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Field Crest Assisted Living in Cottonwood. A service for family and friends will be held in Little Falls, when the lilacs bloom, with a private burial in Graceville. Arrangements by Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association, sunsetfuneralassociation.com.
Marcia Ann (Rixe) (Murphy) Goff, 75
Mona Rueter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Super Bowl dream comes true for Spencer Dille
- After 56 years, George Moehring is done saving soles in Hutchinson
- Hutchinson woman killed in Highway 7 crash
- Ashley Ann Karjala, 22
- Lauinger, Schochenmaier pitch in for Hutchinson community
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- James "Christy" Christensen, 72
- Thomas Leaf, 60
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services