Marcia Ann (Rixe) (Murphy) Goff, 75, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Field Crest Assisted Living in Cottonwood. A service for family and friends will be held in Little Falls, when the lilacs bloom, with a private burial in Graceville. Arrangements by Sunset Funeral and Cremation Association, sunsetfuneralassociation.com.

