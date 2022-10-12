Margaret Fay, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Monday. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sharon Osbourne demands refund for $900k she donated to ‘Black Lives Matter’
- Contributing Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson mocked by Kanye West hit with ‘fat phobia’
- Nancie "Ellie" Dille, 70
- Thomas Chrast, 68
- Cassandra Roediger, 35
- Athletic trainer collaboration benefits school, hospital
- HUTCHINSON SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE: Erin Knudtson
- Judi Dench fired agent after theme park plunge
- Deanna Nelson, 81
- NeNe Leakes' son suffered 'heart failure and a stroke'