Margaret Fay, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be two hours prior to the service at the church on Monday. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.