Margie A. Kirchhoff, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment following in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is two hours prior to the service, all at church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
