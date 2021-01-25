Marian Adamek, 84, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
