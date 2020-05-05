Marian L. Magee, 89, of Aitkin, formerly of Hutchinson and Ortonville, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home in Aitkin. Funeral service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
