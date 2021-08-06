Marie E. Blomker, 88, of Litchfield, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home in rural Litchfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 9, at The Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Interment will be held in St. Gertrude’s Catholic Cemetery in Forest City. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior, 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the church. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
