Marie E. Langholz, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, at her home in Hutchinson. Private family graveside service will be at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
