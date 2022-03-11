Marilyn J. Walker, 82, of Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bill Anderson, 61
- Michael Kenney, 57
- Judith Weber, 70
- Litchfield students raise more than $20,000 for Special Olympics through Polar Plunge
- David Larson, 54
- Leland Danielson, 91
- ACGC board chooses new superintendent
- Hutchinson man accused of falsifying policing hours
- Rodger Puhrmann, 79
- Marisa Tomei 'wasn't paid' for The King of Staten Island