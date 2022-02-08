Marjorie E. (Spreiter) Danielson, 85, of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Hector, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Chicago. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, with interment in the Hector City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Please visit hantge.com for all updated service information.

