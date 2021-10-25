Marjorie J. Navara, 70, of Stewart, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Glencoe Regional Health Services. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

Tags