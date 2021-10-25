Marjorie J. Navara, 70, of Stewart, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Glencoe Regional Health Services. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alec Baldwin accidentally fatally shot Rust cinematographer with loaded prop gun
- 50 YEARS AGO: Litchfield teen lands modeling job after hitchhiking to New York
- Hutchinson School Board reviews local COVID situation
- Biden bashed for action that could ban Minnesota mining project
- Hutchinson goalie Kaiden Fitterer works to stop shots and cancer
- Pamela Danielson, 70
- Eunice A. Rosenow, 95
- Howard (Howie) Eugene Riggle, 81
- Litchfield High School theater students will stage 'Honk!'
- Harold Schlueter Jr., 79