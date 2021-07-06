Marjory E. LeVesseur, 91, of Dassel, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Lakeside Healthcare Center in Dassel. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
