Mark E. “Gator” Dallmann, 62, husband of Mary Dallmann, of rural East Lake Lillian Township, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 3, and will continue one hour prior to the service ALL at the church. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.
