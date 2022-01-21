Mark Anthony Kisling, 53, of Hutchinson, formerly of Stewart, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Hutchinson Health Hospital in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Interment will be at a later date at the Round Grove Lakeside Cemetery (Stewart City Cemetery) in Stewart. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

