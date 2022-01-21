Mark Anthony Kisling, 53, of Hutchinson, formerly of Stewart, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Hutchinson Health Hospital in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Interment will be at a later date at the Round Grove Lakeside Cemetery (Stewart City Cemetery) in Stewart. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Romance Will Be Just as ‘Sweeping’ and ‘Passionate’
- Angela Anderson, 43
- 'What goes around, comes around' for Hutchinson family given 'Best Christmas Ever'
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Alvin Bertram, 52
- Splash pad plans hit a snag as Hutchinson City Council addresses Burich Arena needs
- Meat Loaf 'seriously ill with COVID-19' before death
- Divided Litchfield City Council seeks more details on 'scary' CIP
- Hutchinson's Gina Plotz used running to her mind and body after a personal tragedy
- Hutchinson girls hockey coaches resign midseason